Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Slum; 5–7 Shanties Affected, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm in the shanties at Sevak Nagar located on Jarimari Road in Kurla west, following which at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to five to seven shanties and the firefighting operation was on, he said, adding that no injuries were reported so far.

Apart from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s administrative ward staff, 108 ambulances, personnel of the local police unit and the private electricity provider are stationed at the spot to assist in the operation, the official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)