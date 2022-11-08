Navi Mumbai: Slab of CIDCO flat collapses in Seawoods; no injuries reported

Portion of the collapsed slab in Seawoods | FPJ

Seawoods (Navi Mumbai): A slab falling incident was reported at a flat in Sukh Sagar Society in Seawoods on November 7, Monday, afternoon. Fortunately, the family escaped unhurt in the incident. This is the second indicident within 48 hours in the area.

Bharat Jadhav, former corporator, said that the incident took place in the living room of house number C-11/2 in the society. The incident happened around 2pm, he added.

“I visited the house after the incident and the situation of CIDCO-constructed houses is pathetic,” said Jadhav. He added that house owner Qadir Rashid’s daughter studies at the same place where the plaster or slab fell. Fortunately, she was not in the city and escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, a CIDCO official has assured Jadhav that they will send a team to inspect the condition and take necessary steps.

Slab collapses in Sector 48 Seawoods

On Sunday morning, a similar slab or plaster falling instance was reported at a house in sector 48 in Seawoods. While no one was reported injured, the frequent slab falling instances have created panic among residents.

The incident was reported at D 39/1 Priyadarshini Society, Sector 48 in Seawoods around 5 am on Sunday. Since the incident took place in the kitchen area, residents escaped unhurt.