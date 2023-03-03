Navi Mumbai: Skill development commissionerate organises job Fair in Ulwe on March 11 | Pixabay

In association with the Divisional Commissionerate of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Mumbai Division and Swaman Special Human Rights Council Mumbai, a job fair will be organized on March 11 from 10 and to 4 pm at Shagun Banquet Hall, Sector-19 in Ulwe.

In the job fair, representatives of various companies will be present for direct interviews of the eligible and interested candidates for their vacancies and employment opportunities will be available to the 10th pass/fail, 12th VITI, degree, diploma, graduate, engineering students can attend the job Candidates will be selected according to the required educational qualification (as per demand) of the candidates present on the day of this employment fair.

Where can you register?

Candidates interested to participate in the meeting must visit the web portal of this department https://mahaswayam.gov.in to register and update their registration.

Candidates present at the venue will have to bring resume and educational qualification certificates.

Mr G Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Division Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship Divisional Commissionerate has appealed to the interested candidates to make maximum use of this golden opportunity.