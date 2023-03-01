Navi Mumbai: Job fair in Panvel on March 5 | Pixabay

The Panvel unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a mega job fair in Panvel on March 5.

Companies from retail, sales, manufacturing, banking, insurance, security, telecom and others sectors will participate.

Employment fair on 5th March from 10 am to 4 pm

With the aim of providing good job opportunities in various companies to the candidates who are looking for jobs in their city, under the guidance of Bharatiya Janata Party Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur, BJP youth leader Prateek Devchand Bahira organized an employment fair at Takka Marathi School, Panvel on Sunday 5th March from 10 am to 4 pm.

Jobs will be available for all educational backgrounds.

Candidates from 8th standard pass to graduate students, including technical education like BBA, BCA, BEm Diploma can apply. More details will be available at 7506637437 and 8976972787.