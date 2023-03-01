e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: PMC schools celebrate 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din'

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: PMC schools celebrate 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' | FPJ

Schools of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' on Monday, February 27.

On the occasion, various activities like singing Marathi songs, elocution, reciting poems by poet Kusumagraj, language games, and jokes in the Marathi language were conducted.

In order to introduce the literature of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar also known as Kusumagraj, the teachers read his biography and poems.

Cultural programmes

In addition, teachers and students presented cultural programmes in traditional costumes in all the schools.

"Due to the creative guidance and positive encouragement of Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan, Marathi Language Day was celebrated by students-teachers and parents with great enthusiasm," said a senior civic official.

Follow us on

