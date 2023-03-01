Thane: 22-year-old killed after speeding car rams in electric pole on Ghodbunder road

A 22-year-old youth died after an over speeding car rammed into an electric pole on Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday, February 28 night, said Kapurbawdi police.
In the accident, another person was severely injured and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police officials added; they said that further pobe is underway.
It is yet to be ascertained as to how did the car ram into the pole. Photos of the damaged vehicle has been doing rounds of social media. The car's frontal part was completely damaged, according to the visuals.
Further details awaited
