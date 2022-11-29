Navi Mumbai: Rs 40 lakh jewellery theft accused on run for years, held

Picture for representation | File

Navi Mumbai: Unit 2 of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly being part of a gang involved in Rs 40 lakh jewellery theft in Nerul in 2019. Police said that the accused was on the run for almost four years. However, he was arrested from Koparkhairane last week.

The accused was identified as Minu alias Alauddin Nesu Mohammad Shaikh.

According to police, in October 2019, the police busted a gang involved in jewellery theft crimes. Police had also recovered jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh. A total of six accused were arrested, involved in the theft. However, Shaikh managed to flee and he was on the run since then.

Police said that Shaikh involved in the crime had fled to his native place in West Bengal. Recently, Unit 2 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that Shaikh was in the Koparkhairane area.

Based on this information, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil, a team of police caught Shaikh on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed to have involved in the robbery. Nerul police took custody of Minu and carrying out further investigation.