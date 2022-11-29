Navi Mumbai: 36 bikes gutted in fire outside Mansarovar railway station

Navi Mumbai: At least 36 two-wheelers, which were parked near the Mansarovar railway station, were gutted on Monday evening. Three fire engines from Kalamboli fire station were pressed in to control the fire.

Kamothe police station Senior Police Inspector Smita Jadhav said that 36 two-wheelers were gutted completely while the other six vehicles were partially burnt. “The vehicles were parked on another side of the station, which isn't being used by railways,” said Ms Jadhav.

She added that local villagers parked the vehicle, touched platform number 2 of the station, and entered the railway platform.

Currently, only one side of the railway station is officially open to commuters. The other side is closed as there is a creek. However, many locals park their vehicles on the other side to avoid a long route to reach the platform.

It seems that the dry grass first caught the fire, which later engulfed the vehicles. As of now, it doesn't look like an act of miscreants though a probe will determine the exact reason of the blaze, Ms Jadhav added.