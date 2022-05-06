Navi Mumbai: RPI offers protection to mosque at Turbhe store

The local unit of the Republic Party of India (RPI) offered protection to the mosque amid Hanuman Chalisa row in Turbhe store. The outfit warned to retaliate if anyone disturbed interfaith harmony in the society.

After MNS president Raj Thackeray raised objection over loudspeakers being used at the mosque, the office bearers of the RPI offered protection to at least three mosques located at Turbhe store.

They also distributed sweets and roses and stressed on interfaith harmony and brotherhood. The district president of RPI Sidram Ohol warned that the party will respond to those who try to disrupt law and order by creating religious-ethnic rifts.

A delegation of the party under the guidance of Muslim wing leader Alam Baba met the Muslim Community in Turbhe store and ensured safety of the mosque and they also distributed sweets.

On the occasion, other party workers including Balasaheb Mirje, senior vice president Nagesh Kamble, youth leaders Yashpal Ohol, Shilatai Bodde, Ramesh Bodde, Ayub Khan Imran Shaikh, Abhiman Jagtap, Vinod Wankhede, Sanju Kamble, Fayaz Shaikh, Mangesh Shinde, Siddharth Shirsat. Rahul Sable, Vinod Dupargawade and other office bearers were present

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:20 AM IST