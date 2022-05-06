Mumbai: Fire at fibre pipe godown, none hurt

A fire broke out in a fibre pipe godown at Darukhana, Reay Road, on Thursday evening. It took the fire brigade two hours to douse the blaze but there were no casualties reported.

The incident occurred at 4.28 pm on the second floor of the three-storeyed building behind Anand Vihar Hotel. At 5.45 pm, the fire department declared it a level -2 fire.

“It was a massive blaze but was extinguished after almost two hours by 6.20 pm. Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries,” said a fire officer.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 08:40 AM IST