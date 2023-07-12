Navi Mumbai: RPF Seize Liquor Worth ₹21,720 From Kerala Sampark Kranti Express At Panvel Station

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Panvel seized domestic and foreign-made liquor worth ₹21,720 from Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on Tuesday. | Representative image

The operation to recover the liquor

On Tuesday, RPF Panvel received information that liquor is being transported illegally on train number 12217 Kerala Sampark Kranti. Based on the information received, a team of RPF officials formed consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Siddheshwar Patil, Constable Raj Kapoor, Constable Mastram Meena and SIB Panvel along with State Excise Department personnel. When the train arrived at Panvel station, the team checked all the coaches of the train and found that 03 bags filled with liquors were found under berth no.71 of coach-B1 in suspicious condition.

When the passengers in the coach were asked in this regard, no one had any idea about the bags. All three bags were brought to the office and when the State Excise Department opened the bag, they found domestic and foreign liquor bottles inside it. The cost of the seizure was around ₹21,720.