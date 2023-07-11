Navi Mumbai: Good Rainfall Pushes Water Level In Morbe Dam, Filling It Up To 36% Capacity

Morbe Dam |

Heavy rainfalls in the last fortnight have pushed up the water level in Morbe Dam located at Khalapur in Raigad district. The dam that supplies water to the city has filled upto 36.53%. However, in order to overflow, the catchment area requires at least 2,500 mm more rainfall.

The Morbe dam did not overflow last year and this year the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had to impose half-day water cuts to tide over the shortage of water.

So far, the catchment area of Morbe Dam in Khalapur received a total of 905.2 mm rainfall and the present water level is 73.05 mm while the total capacity is 88 meters.

Engineer confirms good rainfall

An engineer of Morbe Dam informed that the total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of July 11, the storage was 69.748 MCM which is 36.53% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam when it overflows is 88 meters and the present level is 73.05 meters till 8.30 am on July 11,” said a deputy engineer (Morbe Dam). He added that there is a need for good spells of rainfall in the catchment area to reach its capacity.

The dam is located in Khalapur Taluka and as per the data available from the district administration, the taluka has received 770 mm of rainfall while the normal rainfall is around 983 mm. There is a deficit in rainfall.

In 2019, the dam overflowed on August 4. But it did not overflow in 2020 due to scanty rainfall at the beginning of the monsoon. Even the dam level was depleted to a record low and water cut was being explored. In the last four years, the dam had overflowed in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Rainfall in this monsoon so far...

Present Morbe dam level: 73.05 meters

Total level: 88 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 905 mm