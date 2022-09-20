Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam 97% filled as catchment area receives 3250 mm rainfall

Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai | File

Navi Mumbai: The Morbe Dam that supplies water to the city is almost 97 per cent full. A good rainfall, the civic body officials say, will be enough to make the dam overflow.

The catchment area of the dam has already received over 3250 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow of the dam is between 3250 mm to 3300 mm. The dam had last overflowed in 2021.

With the current level of water, civic officials say that the city will have enough water supply until August next year.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, the Morbe dam was filled from 60 per cent to 80 per cent of its capacity. "The intensity of rainfall was low during August hence, the dam has not yet overflowed," an official from civic water supply department said.

According to an official from Morbe dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. "With just 10 days of monsoon to go, the dam will be filled to its capacity, if there is one good rainfall."

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 after the catchment area had received 3748 mm of rainfall.

Total capacity: 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM)