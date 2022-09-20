e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Morbe dam 97% filled as catchment area receives 3250 mm rainfall

Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam 97% filled as catchment area receives 3250 mm rainfall

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 after the catchment area had received 3748 mm of rainfall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai | File

Navi Mumbai: The Morbe Dam that supplies water to the city is almost 97 per cent full. A good rainfall, the civic body officials say, will be enough to make the dam overflow.

The catchment area of the dam has already received over 3250 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow of the dam is between 3250 mm to 3300 mm. The dam had last overflowed in 2021.

With the current level of water, civic officials say that the city will have enough water supply until August next year.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, the Morbe dam was filled from 60 per cent to 80 per cent of its capacity. "The intensity of rainfall was low during August hence, the dam has not yet overflowed," an official from civic water supply department said.

According to an official from Morbe dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. "With just 10 days of monsoon to go, the dam will be filled to its capacity, if there is one good rainfall."

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 after the catchment area had received 3748 mm of rainfall.

Total capacity: 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM)

Read Also
Navi Mumbai's 'The Game Garden' now has a rooftop restaurant 'The Beer Garden'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam 97% filled as catchment area receives 3250 mm rainfall

Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam 97% filled as catchment area receives 3250 mm rainfall

Navi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty

Navi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai: Dating app con siphons off Rs 3.5 lakh from 57-year-old woman

Mumbai: Dating app con siphons off Rs 3.5 lakh from 57-year-old woman

IIT Bombay Shocker: Canteen worker arrested for peeping into girls' bathroom

IIT Bombay Shocker: Canteen worker arrested for peeping into girls' bathroom