e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNavi Mumbai's 'The Game Garden' now has a rooftop restaurant 'The Beer Garden'

Navi Mumbai's 'The Game Garden' now has a rooftop restaurant 'The Beer Garden'

Take a stroll in the plush green landscapes and dreamy rooftop views as you indulge in a delightful culinary experience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Paneer Tikka served at The Beer Garden |

After successfully launching different concepts and variants in the gaming industry, The Game Palacio, The Game Play, and The Game Ranch, the brand has now launched an ultimate gaming and dining experience- The Game Garden with a secret idyllic rooftop bar The Beer Garden, in Navi Mumbai.

Tucked away from the bustling crowd of the city, The beer Garden has a secret garden vibe to its décor with hundreds of trees, lush bamboo chandeliers complementing the green and wooden furniture that boasts a tropical vibe.

Located on the 2nd floor of The Game Garden, the rooftop restaurant has an indoor and outdoor seating bar coupled with elements of nature in the heart of New Mumbai making it a perfect place to relax while indulging in a scrumptious food.

Curated by Corporate Chef Ganesh, the illustrious beverage and food menu has a unique twist to several signature, farm-to-plate dishes with a hint of local touch.

Interiors of The Beer Garden

Interiors of The Beer Garden | Photo: File

Some of the must-try dishes that will give your taste buds a satisfying treat are Roman Verde Pizza and Indonesian Spicy Chicken Satay with peanut butter sauce.

Vegetarians can savor Paneer Tikka topped with freshly powdered turmeric and cottage cheese. The spotlight of the menu is Green Penne Pasta with nutty basil pesto, black olives, and sundried tomatoes in the mains section.

Finish your meal on sweet notes with a selection of desserts in the menu. We recommend baked Philadelphia cheesecake with the locally resourced cheese melting in your mouth.

Delicacies served at The Beer Garden

Delicacies served at The Beer Garden |

Apart from delectable dishes, check out their beverage menu that features a range of beers, craft beers, and cocktails. In addition, their in-house DJ will surely elevate your evening with some neo-soul, electro-funk, contemporary hip-hop, and disco beats while you fix your eyes on the city's skyline lit up in all its glory.

Helmed by Prasuk Jain, The Game Garden in Navi Mumbai is an ode to nature and replicates the same experience to bring one closer to the beauty of it while having all things fun.

"Along with a fun gaming experience, we aim to bring an elevated dining experience with the launch of The Beer Garden. Patrons can sit back, relax and indulge in some mouthwatering delicacies after a fun round of games," says Prasuk.

Price for two: INR 900 + taxes for two.

Read Also
Food Review: Chug on craft beer, eat and repeat at this brewery in Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai's 'The Game Garden' now has a rooftop restaurant 'The Beer Garden'

Navi Mumbai's 'The Game Garden' now has a rooftop restaurant 'The Beer Garden'

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Let's know more about Sunita Williams on her 57 Birthday....

Let's know more about Sunita Williams on her 57 Birthday....

Secret relationship and blackmail... Relationship expert advices how to manage relationship woes

Secret relationship and blackmail... Relationship expert advices how to manage relationship woes

From upscale bowling alley to lip-smacking food, The Game Ranch in Mumbai is the perfect place to...

From upscale bowling alley to lip-smacking food, The Game Ranch in Mumbai is the perfect place to...