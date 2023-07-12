 Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown Constructs Toilets For Sangurli Zila Parishad School
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown Constructs Toilets For Sangurli Zila Parishad School

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown Constructs Toilets For Sangurli Zila Parishad School

Anil Parmar, Governor of Rotary inaugurated the facility and presented it to the school.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

As a social commitment, the Rotary Kharghar Midtown constructed three toilets and a wash basin for a Zilla Parishad School at Sangurli near Panvel with the help of the New Panvel Charitable Trust.

The construction of the toilets was completed in just three days and a major problem that the students used to face was solved. Anil Parmar, Governor of Rotary inaugurated the facility and presented it to the school.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: RPF Seize Liquor Worth ₹21,720 From Kerala Sampark Kranti Express At Panvel Station
article-image

On this occasion, the Governor of Rotary District 3131, Dr. Anil Parmar; President of Rotary Kharghar Midtown, Rotarian Prashant Kalan; villagers of Sangurli; teachers Mansi Bhosale and Salokhe Bai were present during the inauguration.

Dr. Anil Parmar guided the children by explaining the work of Rotary in brief. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Study centre of the CPI(M) office in Belapur turns home for Gautam Navlakha for a month
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Andar Ki Baat: Big Builders Of Mumbai Expected To Firmly Back BJP For BMC Polls

Andar Ki Baat: Big Builders Of Mumbai Expected To Firmly Back BJP For BMC Polls

Mumbai News: TISS To Consider Gender-Neutral Washrooms After New Student Elections

Mumbai News: TISS To Consider Gender-Neutral Washrooms After New Student Elections

Mumbai News: GRP To Deploy Uniformed Personnel In Ladies Coaches Of Local Trains From 9 PM to 6 AM

Mumbai News: GRP To Deploy Uniformed Personnel In Ladies Coaches Of Local Trains From 9 PM to 6 AM

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon, Ajit Pawar's Leaders To Get 4 Seats: Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon, Ajit Pawar's Leaders To Get 4 Seats: Report

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau