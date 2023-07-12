Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown Constructs Toilets For Sangurli Zila Parishad School

As a social commitment, the Rotary Kharghar Midtown constructed three toilets and a wash basin for a Zilla Parishad School at Sangurli near Panvel with the help of the New Panvel Charitable Trust.

The construction of the toilets was completed in just three days and a major problem that the students used to face was solved. Anil Parmar, Governor of Rotary inaugurated the facility and presented it to the school.

On this occasion, the Governor of Rotary District 3131, Dr. Anil Parmar; President of Rotary Kharghar Midtown, Rotarian Prashant Kalan; villagers of Sangurli; teachers Mansi Bhosale and Salokhe Bai were present during the inauguration.

Dr. Anil Parmar guided the children by explaining the work of Rotary in brief.