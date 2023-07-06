Navi Mumbai: Residents Eagerly Wait For Commercial Operations Of New Metro

Representative Image

It is almost three weeks since the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) received the CMRS certificate for the commercial operation of line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar of Navi Mumbai Metro, and there is no sign of its actual operation.

CIDCO received the CMRS certificate on June 21 from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the commercial operation of line 1.

Anil Diggikar, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO had even taken a ride on the Metro after receiving the certificate and assured to start its operation soon.

Taloja residents commute in NMMT limited bus services

It took almost 12 years for CIDCO to make ready an 11 km stretch from Belapur Pendhar of line one of Navi Mumbai. Even though it already has received the safety certificate for commercial operation, thousands of citizens who reside in the Taloja area have to rely on other modes of transportation which are not only costly but also time taking. At present, residents of Taloja and adjoining areas commute in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses that have a limited number of services. Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Taloja phase one said that he shells out a big amount in commuting. “During the night, when there is bus service, they have to pay over ₹200 to go to Taloja from Kharghar,” he said.

Other residents say that they rely on their own vehicles as public transport in the area is limited. In such a scenario, metro service can be a boon for residents. “It seems that the CIDCO administration will not provide relief soon,” said another resident.

CIDCO appointed MahaMetro for engineering support

The work of Metro was started in 2021 and it faced a number of hurdles. Later CIDCO appointed MahaMetro for engineering support and operation of the project. The project was picked up and ready for operation.

It has been learned that CIDCO has sought time from the state chief minister to inauguration of Metro Line 1. However, the CIDCO administration was not available to confirm the development. Mr Diggikar, VC and MD of CIDCO did not respond to the call and message sent to him.

A total of 4 elevated metro lines are being developed by CIDCO to further enhance the public transport system in Navi Mumbai. Among them, the work of implementation of Line no.1 from Belapur to Pendhar was taken up first.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Metro services to start soon as trials conclude