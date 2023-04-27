CMRS concludes final test of Navi Mumbai metro, awaits certification for commercial operation

Representative Image | File

The dream of Navi Mumbaikars to enjoy metro rides will soon be fulfilled as the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) concluded the final test for the whole stretch of line one of Navi Mumbai Metro on Tuesday.

Once the CMRS issues certification, the deck will be cleared for the commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai Metro.

The CMRS started the final test of the whole stretch on April 17 in phases. The test was concluded on Tuesday, April 25. It included rolling stock, electrical, civic, security and others.

CMRS clearance necessary for commercial operation

The clearance from CMRS is important for the commercial operation of the Metro. The Navi Mumbai metro was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even the planning agency had to blacklist one of the contractors.

Of the 11 km stretch of line 1, around 5.3 km from Pendhar to Central Park in Kharghar will be tested and opened to the public after getting approval.

Following the project being delayed due to a number of reasons including blacklisting the contractor, CIDCO appointed MahaMetro for the completion of the remaining work and starting the operation. Meanwhile, CIDCO continues to provide all necessary support.

The project got momentum after MahaMetro took up the work for the Belapur-Pendhar route. So far, the Metro has completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained certificates from the RSDO.

Navi Mumbai Metro fare

The fare of Metro line 1 starts at ₹10 and the planning agency claims that this fare is lower than the fare of air-conditioned buses of NMMT for the same distance. As per the decision, commuters will have to shell out ₹10 for a distance of up to 2 km. Similarly, from 2 to 4 km, the fare will be ₹15. For every 2 km, there is a rise of ₹5 in the fare. However, beyond 10 km, the fare will be ₹40.

Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai consists of 11 stoppages covering a distance of 11.1 km from Belapur to Pendhar (near Taloja).