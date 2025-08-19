Navi Mumbai Records Year’s Highest Rainfall; Schools Shut Amid IMD Red Alert

Navi Mumbai Records Year’s Highest Rainfall |

The city recorded its highest single-day rainfall of the year on Sunday — 115.17 mm followed by another 83.68 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday. With this, Navi Mumbai’s cumulative average rainfall touched 1,995.80 mm, surpassing last year’s 1,911 mm till the same date, marking a 4.4% rise.

Waterlogging in Key Areas

Heavy showers led to waterlogging at APMC Sector 21 road, the Sanpada–Juinagar underpass, and parts of Airoli. NMMC deployed pumps and cleared blockages to drain stagnant water. Despite the intensity of rain, traffic, though slow, remained functional.

Commissioner’s On-Ground Inspection

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde personally inspected flood-prone areas such as Vashigaon and directed officials to stay on high alert, particularly during high tide. “Even with three consecutive days of 100–125 mm rainfall, Navi Mumbai has largely avoided major disruption. Citizens should avoid stepping out unless necessary,” Dr. Shinde said.

Schools Declared Shut

In view of the IMD’s red alert, NMMC has declared a holiday for all schools on August 19. An orange alert has also been issued for August 20.

Rainfall Data Across Nodes

Between 8:30 am on August 17 and 8:30 am on August 18, Navi Mumbai received an average of 115.17 mm rainfall. Belapur recorded 136.60 mm, Nerul 147.60 mm, Vashi 131.60 mm, Koparkhairne 105.60 mm, Airoli 92.20 mm and Digha 77.40 mm. The city’s total rainfall since June 1 has now touched 1,948.78 mm.

Morbe Dam Update

Morbe Dam received 77.60 mm rainfall during the same period, taking its cumulative tally to 2,522.60 mm, with the water level at 85.40 metres (87.10%). A high tide of 3.08 metres was also recorded at 6:51 pm.

Minor Incidents Reported

The civic body reported minor incidents, including one tree fall, one branch fall, one case of waterlogging, and one road accident.

Morning Showers on August 18

Between 8:30 am and 11:30 am on August 18, different nodes of Navi Mumbai received significant rainfall: Belapur (37 mm), Nerul (45.40 mm), Vashi (43.20 mm), Koparkhairne (40.20 mm), Airoli (34.80 mm), and Digha (18 mm). The city’s average during this three-hour period was 36.43 mm.

Three cases of large tree branches falling were reported during the morning showers.

Helplines for Citizens

The NMMC Disaster Management Centre has appealed to citizens to remain alert and report emergencies on 022-27567060/61 or toll-free helplines 1800222309/10.