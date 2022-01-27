Navi Mumbai: Police conducted raid at massage parlour in Vashi, three including woman held

Vashi police arrested three persons including a 23-year-old woman for allegedly running a massage parlour at a building in Vashi on Tuesday night. Police trapped them after sending a dummy customer and caught the woman involved in an obscene act.

Based on a tip-off, the Vashi police sent a dummy customer to the massage parlour and later conducted an on the third floor of Aditi Apartment near Shabri hotel at sector 9 in Vashi.

“They took the dummy customer in a separate room and the woman involved in the obscene act,” said a police official from Vashi police station. He added that the police team reached the massage parlour around 9.15 pm on Tuesday and caught them red-handed.

Apart from the 23-year-old woman, two men were arrested from there. They were identified as Fajilat Akbar Mansuri, 34, a resident of Turbhe village in Navi Mumbai and Bapurao Devram Jadhav, 44, a resident of Santa Cruz in Mumbai.

Police said that Jadhav is the owner of the massage parlour. “We also seized four notes of Rs 500 denomination which was given by the dummy customer and they matched with the serial number of the notes in our record,” said the official.

A case was registered against them under sections 294 (obscene in public) and 34 (common intention) at Vashi police station.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:13 PM IST