Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Mumbai: litigation firm Taurus Legal merges with six decades old Dhruve Liladhar & Co

All three founders will join the Dhruve Liladhar & Co (DL & co)as partners, and make total count of partners to eight partners and 25 lawyers, states report.
Mumbai-based law firm Taurus Legal has merged its business with over six-and-a-half-decade-old litigation and corporate advisory law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co ,reported Economic Times.

Company on its Linkedin page also announced merger and said,' Pleased to Announce Merger of our Firm - Taurus Legal with Dhruve Liladhar & Co., Advocates, Solicitors & Notary. We seek your blessings as we begin this new journey and we look forward to your continued support and patronage.'


Taurus Legal was founded in 2019 by Naresh Chheda, Umang Mehta and Vikrant Shetty. It primarily deals in tailored advice and strategies for thier clients in long-term and short-term requirements.

All three founders will join the Dhruve Liladhar & Co (DL & co)as partners, and make total count of partners to eight partners and 25 lawyers, states report.

Naresh Chheda worked as Solicitor Associate in Dhruve Liladhar & Co earlier for 5 years.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
