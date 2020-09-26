Reshuffle in BJP: Kailash Vijayvargiya maintains position, Lal Singh Arya, Omprakash Dhruve, Arvind Menon become national office-bearers

Kailash Vijayvargiya has again maintained his position among the BJP’s national office-bearers.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda announced the names of the party’s office-bearers on Saturday.

Vijayvargiya has again been appointed as the party’s national general secretary.

Apart from that, former minister Lal Singh Arya has been given an important position. Arya has become the national president of the party’s Anusuchit Jati Morcha.

Former minister Omprakash Dhruve has been appointed as national secretary. He got that position, because he is a tribal.

By appointing former organisational secretary of the party’s MP unit Arvind Menon as national secretary, Nadda gave him a place in his team.

A Member of Parliament from Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta, has been made co-treasurer. The RSS has reportedly played an important role in his appointment.

Besides, the position of co-organisational secretary Saudan Singh has not been changed.

Former national vice-presidents Prabhat Jha and Uma Bharti and national secretary Jyoti Dhruve, who were in the team of party’s the then national president Amit Shah, have not been included in the present national team.

Vijayvargiya is in charge of the party’s West Bengal unit and Menon is its co-in-charge. By inducting both of them into his team, Nadda has appreciated their work in West Bengal.

Nevertheless, nobody from MP has been appointed as national vice-president. Earlier, Jha and Bharti were the party’s national vice-presidents from state.

Before being appointed as chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also vice-president.

Shahasrabuddhe removed, state in charge to be changed

Vinay Shahasrabuddhe has not been made national vice-president. He is in charge of the party’s state unit. His removal indicates the BJP will change the party’s state unit in charge in coming days. Shashrabuddhe has been in charge of party’s MP unit for six years.