Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj takes jibe at Congress, raises questions on Kamal Nath regime in his address at Sanwer

Indore: Citing various examples of Congress' negligence and corruption in Madhya Pradesh and BJP’s action for farmers and the public, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strikes at Kamal Nath questioning ‘Tum layak aur Ham Nalayak?’ in his address at Sanwer on Saturday.

He was addressing the gathering in Sanwer after performing bhoomi pujan of development works costing about Rs 3,055 crore along with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kailash Vijaywargia.

“Nath calls me ‘Nalayak’, where he did not pay a premium for farmer’s crop insurance of Rs 2,100 crore in his term and I transferred the amount immediately, and further transferring Rs 4,600 crore to farmer’s account in MP, yet he is ‘layak’ and I am ‘nalayak’!” Chouhan exclaimed. He questioned Congress and exclaimed on Premchand Guddu being Deshbhakt.

Discussing insurance, he added that if the policy does not provide requisite relief for farmers, then the central’s policy will be adopted by MP next year.

“In the abhinav yojana, Nath govt decided to give Rs 6,000, we have added another Rs 4,000 and are providing Rs 10,000 for relief, yet we are nayalak,” Chouhan said.

He added that Nath govt had shut down schemes to pay fee for students, cancelled ‘lagwa’ money for women, and teerth scheme for elderly. “We brought back everything and even expanded our Rs. 1 wheat and Rs 1 rice scheme to cover another 2 lakh 63 thousand people in Indore under the scheme,” Chouhan said.

Rubbishing claims of Congress on Narmada Yojana, he said that it was approved on August 4, 2020 by BJP govt. “Have some shame, liars,” Chouhan said targeting Congress leaders.

To strike at Scindia, Congress party had pasted posters on the streets of Sanwer stating ‘Janta kar rahi intezaar, kab sadak par aaoge Maharaj. Wada karke bhul gaye, kar rahi hu intezaar, mere naam se girayi sarkar’.

Urging CM to help parents pay school fee by determining an appropriate fee, a group of parents approached Scindia and Chouhan on their way out. Chouhan in his speech assured them of helping the cause.

Congress has 2 Bhais: BJP has Scindia, Shivraj and Kailash express

“Congress has 2 bhais: chota bhai and bada bhai and they show someone else as front face, so be careful,” BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said. He added that Digvijay Singh will be the overall CM with power with someone else as face.

“Kamal Nath's remote is with Digvijay, just like 2018,” Scindia said. He added that Diggy will hide behind curtain and after elections, again he will be the one with control.

“In 1980, there was an important pair in Congress: Motilal Vora & Madhav Scindia known as Moti-Madhav express,” Scindia said. He added that now, BJP has a similar express with Scindia, Shivraj and Kailash.

“Remember this is not Tulsi Silawat election, but the election for MP and your future,” Scindia said. He quoted disappointed from Congress.

“We expected a line of progress, but Congress drew a line of corruption and betrayal and now claims we are betrayers,” Scindia said. He added that Congress promised to repay farmer’s loan in 10 days, but nothing done.

“CM should share pain of every family, but the duo in Congress at the moment never can,” Scindia said.