Navi Mumbai: Police arrests man from Pune for 17 vehicle thefts, uses technical investigation to solve cases

The Panvel City police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Pune and claimed to have solved at least 17 cases of vehicle theft in Pune and Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Revan Sontakke, used stolen vehicles to commit the crimes.

The arrest came after Kishan Shivram Malgi, a resident of New Panvel, reported that his car had been stolen from in front of SB Garage at Kolkhe Village in Panvel. Despite the car being locked, CCTV footage showed a person using the key of an XUV to open the vehicle. Interestingly, an XUV was found parked near the spot where the car was stolen. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the XUV was also stolen, with a case of theft already registered at Khandeshwar police station.

Accused was difficult to be traced

The police used technical investigation and information received from sources to identify the accused, who had been changing his location to evade capture. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane of Zone 2 stated, “Sontakke kept changing his locations and it was difficult to trace him.”

After receiving a tip-off that the accused would be in Alandi, the police team worked with local authorities in Kelgaon to lay a trap. The accused was apprehended while sleeping in a house in Alandi. During questioning, he admitted to committing theft a total of 17 times in various locations in Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Dahane confirmed that the arrest had resulted in the resolution of 17 cases. Sontakke was produced in court and remanded in police custody until May 2.