 Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds week-long Majhi Vasundhara 4.0
Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds week-long Majhi Vasundhara 4.0

The week-long activities were conducted following a direction from the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds week-long Majhi Vasundhara 4.0

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised various activities from April 22nd to April 29 to protect and conserve the environment under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0 Earth Week.

Civic body emphasized on implementation of environment-friendly activities

The civic body, during the week, emphasised on implementation of environment-friendly activities in all eight wards with extensive public participation.

As part of it, public awareness was created through street plays. The message about protecting and conserving the five elements of nature is being spread through entertaining mediums by performing street plays at various places like railway stations, bus depots, market premises, malls, and busy places.

A street play was performed at the Seawoods Mall. Similarly, street dramas were performed at busy places in the NMMC area and the message of protection and conservation of wildlife was spread among the citizens.

