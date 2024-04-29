Bombay High Court Bids Farewell To Justice Prashant Naik

Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday held a full court farewell function to bid adieu to Justice Prashant Naik. Justice Naik, a first-generation lawyer, worked hard to defend the constitutional rights of prisoners. He joined the profession as an advocate in 1986 and dealt extensively with criminal cases.

Addressing Justice Naik’s work, several dignitaries said that during his tenure of eight years as a Bombay High Court judge, he visited several prisons, studied the main issues faced by prisoners, and presented a comprehensive report to the state.

Justice Naik said he was born and bred in Goa and had no intention of coming to Bombay and join the law profession. However, his brother forced him into law, and he made the most of it. “Throughout the tenure, I was required to put my head down and do as many matters as possible and impart justice to the people who really wanted it.”

Justice Naik stated that bail matters presented him with the most difficulty. “I started with bail applications, which is the toughest and most stressful assignment as people are behind bars for a long period of time.”

In his message to the Bar, Justice Naik said there was a need to help new lawyers. “I have helped junior lawyers, encouraged them and also supported them. I have pushed them forward to argue matters, asking them to not to worry about the results,” he said.