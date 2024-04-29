'Plans Being Hatched To Create Huge Untoward Incident In Next 1 Month': PM Modi Warns People, Makes Sensational Claim Against Oppn In Satara Rally (VIDEO)

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Maharashtra's Satara district | ANI

Mumbai: In a highly significant statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 29) made a huge claim and warned people saying, "there were plans being hatched to create a huge untoward incident in the next one month". He did not elaborate on his claims but asserted that he was making this statement with a "lot of seriousness". The Prime Minister made the sensational disclosure while addressing an election rally of the ruling MahaYuti at Karad in Satara district.

PM Modi also accused the opposition of spreading fake videos on the social media since it was unable to take on the BJP. He spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities.

"Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord. By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police," he said.

"There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month. I am making these allegations with a lot of seriousness. Games are being played to create social tension so that some untoward incident takes place," he claimed.

"Those people who can't take on NDA and BJP face-to-face, they're now spreading fake videos on social media. In the voices of our party leaders, by using Artificial Intelligence, sometimes…"

"It is our responsibility to save the society from such fake videos. I request EC to take stern action against those behind such fake videos," he said. The PM cautioned citizens against forwarding such videos as the laws are strict, adding that he did not want innocent people to become victims of it. "Recent incidents (of misuse of technology) are disturbing. These will make any person who loves democracy hang his head in shame," Modi said.