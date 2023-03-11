Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclathon tomorrow to create awareness of environment conservation Majhi Vasundhara 3.0

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclothon tomorrow to create awareness of environment conservation Majhi Vasundhara 3.0 | Indian Navy/ Representative Image

In order to spread the message of environment protection through bicycles, an innovative initiative called Cyclathon 2023 has been organized on Sunday 12 March 2023 in association with the Cyclist Club of India. A bicycle is a non-polluting vehicle that is beneficial in terms of health protection and conservation.

In Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 2.0, NMMC secured the first rank as an eco-friendly city in the state. Now, the civic body has decided to maintain it in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC holds prize distribution of various competitions under Majhi Vasundhara

In order to continue the track record, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, environmental friendly activities are being implemented through public participation.

The Cyclathon 2023 will begin at Moraj Circle in Sanpada on Palm Beach Road and conclude at civic headquarters in Belapur at 7 am. The total distance of the cyclathon will be 8 km.