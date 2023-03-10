Navi Mumbai: PMC holds prize distribution of various competitions under Majhi Vasundhara | Sourced Photo

In order to create awareness about the environment among the citizens, various environmental competitions were organized by the Environment Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0. A prize distribution of the competition was held on March 8, Wednesday, at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Theatre.

Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0, environment-based painting, jingle, environment essay, home or society-level composting competitions were conducted by the Environment Department of PMC.

On the occasion of Women's Day, the prize distribution program of these competitions was organized. The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh presided over this program.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclothon for Majhi Vasundhara campaign on March 12

On this occasion, Deputy Director Urban Development Jyoti Kawade, Deputy Commissioner Environment Department Kailas Gawde, and Commissioner Sobhagya Neha Deshmukh were present. The winners were felicitated with medals, certificates and saplings by dignitaries.

For environment conservation, 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign is being implemented in the entire state under which programs related to fire, water, air, sky and earth are being implemented.

Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, various activities like tree plantation, pond cleaning, Prabhat rounds, solar electrification of buildings, organization of various competitions for students are implemented by the Municipal Corporation.

Names of winning contestants:

Painting competition

Harshal Mhatre

Harsh Koparkar

Jingle Competition

Chhaya Tarlekar

Essay Competition

Mahi Dyanesh Aldar

Evening Wages

Society level composting competition

Vinita Mhatre

