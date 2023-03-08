Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclothon for Majhi Vasundhara campaign on March 12

Representative Image | PTI

In Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 2.0, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has got the first rank as an eco-friendly city in the state. Now, the civic body has decided to maintain it in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0.

In order to continue the track record, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar, environmental friendly activities are being implemented through public participation.

A bicycle is a non-polluting vehicle that is beneficial in terms of health protection and conservation. In order to spread the message of environment protection through bicycles, a Cyclothon has been organized on Sunday 12 March 2023 in association with the Cyclist Club of India.

The Cyclothon 2023 will begin at Moraj Circle in Sanpada on Palm Beach Road and conclude at civic headquarters in Belapur at 7 am. The total distance of the cyclothon will be 8 km.

For participating in the competition, the contestants have to pre-register their names and bring their own bicycle; contestants can register themselves here.

The cyclists participating in this activity will be honored with a participation certificate. In this activity, the first group will be between the age of 12 to 25 years and the second group after the age of 25 years.

“It is our goal that our city of Navi Mumbai should be continuously known as eco-friendly and we appeal to the citizens of Navi Mumbai to participate in this activity in large numbers in order to justify our slogan of conservation environment - conservation Vasundhara by participating in environmental activities like Cyclothon,” Nodal Officer Mrs Sujata Dhole.