Mumbai News: Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya To Perform Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Shankaralayam On May 1

Mahakumbh Abhishekam | FPJ

Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya will perform the jeernodhara Maha kumbhabhishekam of the Shankaralayam temple in Chembur on May 1. This will be the third maha kumbhabhishekam of the temple, which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Hariharaputra Bhajan Samaj runs the affairs of Shankaralayam temple situated in Chembur and has organised a Jeernoddhara Maha Kumbhabhishekam on May 1. It will be performed by Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya Vidya Abhinava Krishnananda Teertha Mahaswamigal of Shree Kshetra Shakatapuram, one of the revered four shankaracharyas of the Hindu religion, located in Karnataka.

At a press conference organised at the Mumbai Press Club on Monday, the office bearers of Shankaralayam temple said that the rituals leading to the maha kumbhabhishekam will be performed by senior priest Laxminarayana Somaiyyaji of Shringeri and Shakatapuram Mutts, who will be assisted by a team of priests led by Rama Subbu and associates.

Maha kumbhabhishekam Ceremony At Shankaralayam

Maha Kumbhabhishekam of the Shankaralayam temple was first performed in 2002 when the temple was consecrated and the second time in 2014. The third maha kumbhabhishekam was postponed due to the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 epidemic and will be organised on Wednesday.

The Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Thamburatti from the royal family of Travancore, former principal scientific advisor to the Government of India Dr. R. Chidambaram, national president of Akhila Bharatiya Ayyappa Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti Ayyappa Das, president of Mel Shanti Samajam Sasi Namboothiri and other eminent personalities will attend this ceremony

Jayynant Lapsiaa, president of Shankaralayam temple and the board of trustees appealed to the devotees of Lord Ayyappa to attend the mahakumbhabhishekam in large numbers and witness the solemn ceremony.

A Mini Sabarimala In Chembur

The Shankaralayam temple in Chembur is abode to the presiding deities, Dharma Sastha (Ayyappa), Ekambareswarar (Shiva) and Goddess Kamakshi Devi. The idols were consecrated by Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya Vidya Abhinava Krishnananda Teertha Mahaswamigal of Shree Kshetra Shakatapuram.

Jagadguru Badari Shankaracharya has named Shankaralayam as Mini Sabarimala and has emphasised that the idol is as powerful as the presiding deity at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. He has exhorted devotees and encouraged them to visit Shankaralayam as an additional or alternate option for visiting Sabarimala.