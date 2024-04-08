Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fakkireshwar Mutt's Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami Enters Poll Race Amid Lingayat Dissent

In a surprising move, Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami of Fakkireshwar Mutt announced his plan to run for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka's Dharwad seat. This decision came after discussions among seers from Karnataka, who were dissatisfied with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to field MP Pralhad Joshi from the constituency. They had been seeking change and had set a four-day deadline for a decision.

"I'm announcing my candidature as an independent candidate from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. As you are aware the national parties have announced their candidates and people in the Dharwad constituency and nearby segments feel that both parties have entered into election fixing like match fixing," Dingaleshwar Swami alleged.

Karnataka | Fakkireshwar Mutt seer, Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami says, "I have decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. The two national parties have fielded their candidates from the constituency for the elections." pic.twitter.com/nkaUQ7oYX7 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

The announcement coincides with a larger wave of dissent within the BJP in Karnataka. Some veteran leaders and seers from the influential Lingayat community have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the party lacks social justice in its ticket distribution.

Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami highlighted this sentiment, stating that the Lingayat community played a significant role in building the BJP in Karnataka. However, he believes that the party has not adequately addressed the community's concerns, prompting his decision to contest as an independent candidate against Joshi, who and Vinod Asooti from the Congress.

However, Murugha Mutt distanced itself from political involvement, stating that decisions made by Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami were personal and not representative of the Mutt.