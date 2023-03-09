e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC secures first place in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Navi Mumbai secures first place in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan | File

In the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) secured the number one rank, establishing itself as the most eco-friendly city in the state. Now, the civic body is determined to maintain its status in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0.

As part of it, under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, various programs and activities are being organized and emphasis is being placed on citizen participation.

Special program held in amphitheatre

On the occasion of International Women's Day, NMMC Nodal Officer of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan and Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole held a special program in the amphitheatre of the civic headquarters.

Women officers and employees present on the occasion were given Tulsi saplings and felicitated on International Women's Day.

Also, an environmental message was broadcasted from it. On this occasion apart from Additional Commissioner Mrs Dhole, DMC of Solid Waste Management Department Babasaheb Rajle, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Dr Shriram Pawar along with all women employees collectively took the oath of my Vasundhara.

