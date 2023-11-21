Navi Mumbai: PMC Ward Official Arrested By CBI For Accepting ₹5000 Bribe | Representative photo

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Navi Mumbai caught Vishram Mhatre, a ward official of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5000. The illicit transaction was related to the registration of a complainant's property on the online system for Property Tax.

The ACB received a complaint on November 16 against Vishram Mhatre, who was serving as the additional charge ward official of ward committee A, Navde of PMC. The complainant accused Mhatre of demanding ₹5000 for facilitating the registration of the property on the online Property Tax system.

ACB finds credible evidence against PMC official for taking bribe

Acting swiftly upon the complaint, the ACB Navi Mumbai initiated a thorough verification process. Subsequently, the allegations against Mhatre were found to be credible. Notably, Mhatre also held the position of ward official for Kharghar ward.

ACB lays trap and apprehends the accused

Following the verification, the ACB strategically laid a trap to catch Mhatre red-handed. On November 20, around 2 pm, Mhatre was apprehended in his cabin in the dub-division of Panvel ward in Navde while accepting the bribe of ₹5000 from the complainant.

An official from ACB Navi Mumbai stated, "Mhatre was caught accepting ₹5000 bribe at his cabin in the dub-division of Panvel ward in Navde around 2 pm on November 20." Subsequently, a case was registered against Mhatre under relevant sections at the Taloja police station.

The ACB Navi Mumbai has appealed to register a complaint with them if government officials demand a bribe.