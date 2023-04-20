Navi Mumbai: PMC to open 3 new civic health centres and four sub-centres for public

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

In order to provide quality primary health care facilities to the citizens of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body will start three new civil health centers and four sub-centres on Friday. They are located in Rohingya, Palekhurd, Bhingari, Kharghar Sector 12, Koynavale, Padghe, and Tembhonde village.

The health centres and sub centre will be inaugurated in the presence of Panvel, MLA Prashant Thakur, municipal commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, Maharashtra State Health Director Dr. Swapnil Lale, Deputy Director Health Services, of Thane in Mumbai Mandal Thane Mr. Hemant former House Leader Paresh Thakur, and Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre.

Benefits of civic health centres

The civic health centres and sub-centres will provide health services to the economically weaker sections of the urban areas, especially those living in slums and slums free of cost.

Normally, there is one urban primary health centre with 50,000 population; thus a total of 15 such centres have been planned under the PMC. Of the 15, 6 urban primary health centers are already operational and out of the newly approved 9 urban primary health centers 3 urban primary health centers and four health extension sub-centres will be operational tomorrow. And, the remaining 6 Civilian Primary Health Centers are to be commissioned soon.

Facilities available at the centres

In addition, an MoU will be signed with 06 Sonography centres to provide free sonography facilities to pregnant mothers in all Civil Primary Health Centres. At the same time, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with two blood banks to provide free blood and blood components to anemic pregnant mothers. Other facilities like digital X-ray tests for suspected tuberculosis patients and X-ray centres will be available free of cost.