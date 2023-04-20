 Navi Mumbai: PMC to open 3 new civic health centres and four sub-centres for public
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: PMC to open 3 new civic health centres and four sub-centres for public

Navi Mumbai: PMC to open 3 new civic health centres and four sub-centres for public

The centres are located in Rohingya, Palekhurd, Bhingari, Kharghar Sector 12, Koynavale, Padghe, and Tembhonde village.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation |

In order to provide quality primary health care facilities to the citizens of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body will start three new civil health centers and four sub-centres on Friday. They are located in Rohingya, Palekhurd, Bhingari, Kharghar Sector 12, Koynavale, Padghe, and Tembhonde village.

The health centres and sub centre will be inaugurated in the presence of Panvel, MLA Prashant Thakur, municipal commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, Maharashtra State Health Director Dr. Swapnil Lale, Deputy Director Health Services, of Thane in Mumbai Mandal Thane Mr. Hemant former House Leader Paresh Thakur, and Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre.

Read Also
Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow
article-image

Benefits of civic health centres

The civic health centres and sub-centres will provide health services to the economically weaker sections of the urban areas, especially those living in slums and slums free of cost.

Normally, there is one urban primary health centre with 50,000 population; thus a total of 15 such centres have been planned under the PMC. Of the 15, 6 urban primary health centers are already operational and out of the newly approved 9 urban primary health centers 3 urban primary health centers and four health extension sub-centres will be operational tomorrow. And, the remaining 6 Civilian Primary Health Centers are to be commissioned soon.

Facilities available at the centres

In addition, an MoU will be signed with 06 Sonography centres to provide free sonography facilities to pregnant mothers in all Civil Primary Health Centres. At the same time, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with two blood banks to provide free blood and blood components to anemic pregnant mothers. Other facilities like digital X-ray tests for suspected tuberculosis patients and X-ray centres will be available free of cost.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC holds essay writing, oratory competition on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Shiv Sena leaders file complaint against UBT leader Sanjay Raut over his statement on...

Watch: Shiv Sena leaders file complaint against UBT leader Sanjay Raut over his statement on...

Mumbai: BMC directs officers to finish city’s pre-monsoon desilting work by May 31

Mumbai: BMC directs officers to finish city’s pre-monsoon desilting work by May 31

Thane: Yeoor Forest gates to close at 7 pm daily after locals complain of late-night parties

Thane: Yeoor Forest gates to close at 7 pm daily after locals complain of late-night parties

Maharashtra: Minister Deepak Kesarkar advises schools to prepone summer vacations amid heatwave

Maharashtra: Minister Deepak Kesarkar advises schools to prepone summer vacations amid heatwave

Mumbai: Indian courts can take cognisance of domestic violence case even if it is committed abroad,...

Mumbai: Indian courts can take cognisance of domestic violence case even if it is committed abroad,...