Navi Mumbai: PMC holds essay writing, oratory competition on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

A total of 32 students participated in the essay writing competition and 33 students in the elocution competition on Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary held at D B Patil School. The competition was organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Both competitions were conducted in three groups namely class 5th to 7th, class 8th to 12th, and open group and were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vitthal Dake. On the occasion, Kirti Mahajan, Administration Officer of the Municipal Education Department, Dashrath Bhandari, Head of the General Administration Department, Haresh Jadhav, Head of the Birth and Death Department, Principal Anupama Damre, all the teachers and students of the school were present.

Competitions received an enthusiastic response

The competitions, received an enthusiastic response from various schools and citizens of the municipal jurisdiction.

The winners of this competition will be awarded badges and certificates. Certificates will also be given to the participants of the competition.

