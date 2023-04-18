 Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow
Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

According to the statement, the areas surrounding the Ramtekadi industrial area will be affected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow | Photo: Representative Image

A day after water cuts in the Dhayri area, The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) water supply department announced water cuts for parts of city on Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance work under Lashkar Water Purification/Treatment Plant at Ramtekadi's Main Pipeline. 

The water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Wednesday morning, the PMC informed in a statement. 

Following areas will have water cuts

Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Sayyed Nagar, Heavan Park, Gosavi wasti, Shankar Math, Vaiduwadi, Ram nagar, Anandnagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Satavwadi, Gondhalenagar, Sasanenagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Left side of Solapur road, Keshavnagar Manjari Budhruk, Shewalewadi, B T Kawade road, Bhimnagar, Balajinagar, VIkasnagar, Koregaon Park, Oriental Garden, Sadesatranali, Mohammadwadi, Handwadi road, Phursungi, Uruli Devachi, Bhekrainagar, and Mantarwadi.

Pune: City-based NGO 'Sarhad' to set up India's largest book village in Kashmir
article-image

