Navi Mumbai: PMC To Hold 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' Campaign Under Swachhta Pakhwada |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in its jurisdiction effectively as directed by the Central Government. Based on the central government instructions, the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the 'Swachhta Pakhwada - Swachhta Hi Seva 2023' initiative is being executed under Swachh Bharat from 15 September 2023 to 2nd October 2023.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on October 01, 2023, the cleanliness initiative 'One Date - One Hour, One Saath Shramdan' will be implemented on a large scale in the municipal jurisdiction. The cleanliness campaign has been organized with the aim of increasing the participation of citizens in the cleanliness of the city.

This campaign will be implemented in the whole country on October 1. On this day at 10.00 am this cleanliness campaign will be implemented in 40 places such as parks, graveyards, lakes, highways, markets, and bus stops under all four wards of Panvel Municipal Corporation. Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to schools, college students, voluntary organizations, savings groups and citizens to participate in this cleanliness campaign effectively within Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

