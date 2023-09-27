Navi Mumbai: NMMC Collects Over 48 Tons Of Wet Offerings From Immersion Sites Across City |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already collected over 48 tons of offerings (wet Nirmalya) from 141 artificial and 22 traditional immersion sites across the city. The civic body kept the collected offerings separately at the Turbhe waste processing centre where these offerings will be processed into fertilizer scientifically.

Considering the environmental aspect, the civic body, like every other year, recycles wet offerings such as garlands, flowers, durva, tulas, shami, fruit peels, etc. Separate Nirmalya Kalshas was set up at 22 traditional immersion sites as well as 141 artificial immersion sites.

Details On Measures Taken For Wet Offerings Collection

The civic body had also deputed separate vehicles at each immersion site and collected the offerings in a respectable manner. “We collected a total of 48 tons and 500 kgs of wet Nirmalya or offerings so far,” said a senior official from the Solid Waste Management department of NMMC.

On the seventh day of immersion, the civic body collected around 3 tons and 915 kg of offerings from all sites. For 10th day immersion or Anant Chaturdashi, the civic body will make adequate arrangements as large amounts of offerings are expected to be immersed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)