Navi Mumbai: PMC Approves ₹421 Crore Road And Beautification Works

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration approved a number of proposals worth ₹421 crores for the development of roads in nodes that were earlier maintained by CIDCO, beautification, and other works.

After the formation of the corporation, for the first time, the civic body has approved road works on such a large scale, said a PMC official.

'Trying to implement the strategy of parallel development'

Residents of nodes that were under CIDCO were complaining for a long time that they were ignored by the corporation. However, the proposal for concretization of major junctions across the civic jurisdiction, maintenance of roads, and subways in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, New Panvel, Khandeshwar, Taloja, Navade and Kharghar areas were approved during an administrative meeting held on Friday.

While creating proposals worth ₹421 crores, Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner said, “We are trying to implement the strategy of parallel development of the city. If the roads are concretized, their repair problems will not be faced for years, and the city will have durable roads forever.”

A few of the works that received approval included the concretization of the road from Little World Mall Sector 2 to Utsav Chowk, Belpada Underpass to NIFT College, Belpada Metro Station to Ganesh Mandir Sector 5 and footpath development at Utsav Chowk in Kharghar node alone.

Similarly, concretizing the entire road from Shiv Sena office at Sector 1 to Avida Hotel at Roadpali, and concretising the road from Karavali Chowk to Fire Brigade in Kalamboli.

Plans to desilt Dharana Lake

The civic body will spend ₹116 crores for the desilting of Dharana Lake in Kalamboli. It will set up a pump house and later carry out our beautification work. “It will be the responsibility of the concerned agency working on the pond to obtain environmental clearances from various government offices before starting the work. This work has been stalled for the past 15 years as the CIDCO board could not get the permission of the Mangrove Committee and other environmental issues so far,” said an official from PMC.

Earlier, the civic body has also taken one important decision to remove nearly 2000 sodium street lights that had deteriorated over the years in the CIDCO node and install LED lights at that place. Due to this, the internal roads of the city are seen shining. After this important work, roads in CIDCO nodes are being concretized. Therefore, drivers and citizens have relief as they can use pothole-free roads.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)