Navi Mumbai: PMC secures top spot among Class D Municipal Corporations in cleanliness competition | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured the top place in class D category municipal corporations in the state-level city beautification and cleanliness competition 2022 organized by the Maharashtra government.

PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh received the award

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh received the award in a ceremony held at NCPA on April 20 from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Assembly Speaker Rahulji Narvekar, School Education Minister Deepakji Kesarkar, State Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary Sonia Sethi, Commissioner and Director Kiran Kulkarni were also present.

Civic body felicitated with cash prize of ₹15 crores

The civic body was felicitated with a cash prize of ₹15 crores and a badge of honour.

The Urban Development Department of Maharashtra State organized City Beautification and Cleanliness Competition 2022 for all local bodies of the state.

“There is no doubt that the PMC will definitely create its own unique identity at the national level due to the ongoing development works,” said the municipal commissioner and administrator of PMC.