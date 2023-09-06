Navi Mumbai: PMC Schools Attains Milestone By Installing 57 Digital Boards In Classrooms

PMC Installs 57 Digital Boards In Classrooms | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: All the schools of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have gone digital. The civic body has installed digital boards in all its schools. The digital board was inaugurated by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur at Late D B Patil School in Panvel on Wednesday.

By adding the infrastructure, PMC has become the only corporation in MMRDA to have digital classrooms in its schools. A total of 57 digital boards have been installed in 11 schools of the corporation.

Hardly seven years old, PMC has achieved a milestone by installing digital boards in its schools. Despite budget constraints, being a new corporation, the civic administration did not compromise with education, said parents who were present on the occasion.

“Now, students of all civic-run schools of PMC will enjoy rhymes like Chadi Lage Cham ChamI,” said Prashant Thakur while inaugurating Digital Boards.

Digital boards can simplify learning

With the help of digital boards, equipped with pre-loaded audio and videos, students will learn complex concepts in a simple way. “This will not only build their confidence, they will perform better in the examinations,” said Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner.

“With the digitization of the municipal schools, in the future, the students of the municipal corporation will also win prizes in various competitions and compete with students of private schools,” said MLA Thakur. He added that the corporation will be on top in terms of education.

The Municipal Commissioner Mr Deshmukh said, “The state government has directed all civic bodies to give priority to school education. Accordingly, the PMC is paying special attention to streamlining the school premises, digitizing the school, building a library, and setting up a computer classroom.” He added that in the future, the digitalization of the classroom will make teaching and understanding the classroom easier. “There will be emphasis on increasing facilities to municipal schools,” added Mr Deshmukh.

How does it work?

A computer is connected internally to this digital board. This digital board contains the syllabus of all subjects of classes 1st to 7th in three mediums namely Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati. It also has a YouTube option. Like a computer, when you go to the desired class and select the lesson in the desired subject, all the courses will be shown on the screen in an animated form as the teacher teaches. Video conferencing can also be done. By sharing the digital board, teachers can teach multiple classes at the same time.

