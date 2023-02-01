Mira Bhayandar: After digital classrooms, MBMC plans virtual labs in schools |

After e-learning and digital classrooms, students studying at the Mira Bhayandar municipal Corporation (MBMC) operated schools in the twin-city may soon be able to experience the workings of virtual laboratories.

MBMC's education department in association with the systems managing wing are in the initial stages of roping an agency to arm its computer labs with virtual reality (VR) headsets. “Our aim is to make teaching more immersive and innovative, the initiative is expected to help reduce drop-out rate often faced by municipal schools and encourage more enrolments,” said municipal commissioner-Dhole.

“The VR headsets will help students to grasp theoretical concepts faster and better. Like if any teacher wants to talk about functioning of the heart, they can show a virtual stimulation how a human heart pumps blood. We have asked an agency to incorporate some topics from the state board curriculum and show us a demo before we launch a pilot-run of the project,” said systems manager-Rajkumar Gharat.

From 10,500 students in 2019 to 6,429 students in 2021, the municipal-run schools registered a steep downward trend of more than 35% in the past three years, with a worrisome rise in the number of drop-outs every year. However, consistent efforts like fine tuning modalities to introduce new features like e-learning and digital classrooms at par with private institutions, the numbers rose to 8,025 from 7,248 this year. At present, the civic administration runs 36 municipal schools which impart primary and secondary education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English modes to students- mostly coming from poor economic backgrounds.

