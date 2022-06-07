Mumbai: BMC to float additional 1,300 digital classrooms soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to start 1,300 new digital classrooms from the current education year. As of today, the civic body already has 1,300 digital classrooms in all its public schools and the latest addition will result in having 2,600 digital classrooms in total.

The BMC started its first digital classrooms in Govandi's Shivaji Nagar area in 2016. Thereafter, the number of digital classrooms gradually increased to the current number after six years.

“We have completed the preparations and have even installed all the curriculum on electronic devices. Now the students can learn different subjects through audio and video clips,” joint municipal commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said.

Over the past few years, the BMC has been improving the conditions of civic-run schools. It had also distributed tablets to Class 10 students in 2017 to improve the standard of education.

This year, the civic body made a Rs 2,944 crore budgetary provision for education, with Rs 244 crore earmarked for capital expenditure. The new digital classrooms are being set up using these funds.

In the digital classrooms, different subjects are being taught on digital boards, with audio and visual representations that ease the learning process.

The civic body believes the digital classrooms create interest.