e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

As per the report, there are at least 10 to 12 days during each monsoon when daily rainfall crosses 120 to 150 mm with 60 mm per hour for a few hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Dadar's Hindmata flooded | ANI Photo

Flooding in Mumbai seems to be an annual problem. This time around, however, the BMC claims to have dealt with the problem to an extent.

As per reports from Mid Day, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said that the civic body has dealt with 73 per cent of flooding spots and if the city receives rain at the rate of 60 to 70 mm per hour, there will be no waterlogging. However if the rainfall exceeds this limit there will be flooding, he said.

As per the report, there are at least 10 to 12 days during each monsoon when daily rainfall crosses 120 to 150 mm with 60 mm per hour for a few hours.

Velarasu said that as part of the city’s monsoon preparedness plan, 5 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and as many teams from the Navy will be deployed.

While 3 NDRF teams will be stationed at Andheri, the other 2 teams will be deployed in various wards.

The civic body also decided to develop mini pumping stations to control the localised flooding. The work on four such pumping stations is in progress at Chunabhatti, Mahalaxmi, Yellow Gate and Wadala. These stations will be in operation before June 15. Presently, there are two such stations at Gandhi Market and Hindmata, which have been operational since the last monsoons.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MVA to hold meeting today to discuss strategy for Rajya Sabha polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...