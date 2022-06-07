Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Dadar's Hindmata flooded | ANI Photo

Flooding in Mumbai seems to be an annual problem. This time around, however, the BMC claims to have dealt with the problem to an extent.

As per reports from Mid Day, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said that the civic body has dealt with 73 per cent of flooding spots and if the city receives rain at the rate of 60 to 70 mm per hour, there will be no waterlogging. However if the rainfall exceeds this limit there will be flooding, he said.

As per the report, there are at least 10 to 12 days during each monsoon when daily rainfall crosses 120 to 150 mm with 60 mm per hour for a few hours.

Velarasu said that as part of the city’s monsoon preparedness plan, 5 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and as many teams from the Navy will be deployed.

While 3 NDRF teams will be stationed at Andheri, the other 2 teams will be deployed in various wards.

The civic body also decided to develop mini pumping stations to control the localised flooding. The work on four such pumping stations is in progress at Chunabhatti, Mahalaxmi, Yellow Gate and Wadala. These stations will be in operation before June 15. Presently, there are two such stations at Gandhi Market and Hindmata, which have been operational since the last monsoons.

