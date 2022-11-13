Navi Mumbai: PMC holds interactive session for women self-help group

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Ganesh Deshmukh and District Coordinator Prakash Tambe interacted with the self-help group last week and informed them about various schemes available for them.

Vinaya Mhatre, Mission Manager of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana's National Urban Livelihood, and Navnath Thorat, community organizer Lalita Kachwe were present on this occasion.

District Coordinator Mr Tambe gave information about various government schemes like Mudra Loan, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Suvarna Karj, Sukanya Samrudhi Scheme to the women of self-help groups.

Similarly, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, a special camp is being implemented in the ward offices of all the four wards of the special microcredit scheme under the Central Government sponsored Prime Minister's Street Vendors Self-Reliance Fund for the street vendors in the municipal jurisdiction.

Around 60-70 women from the municipal sector were present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has appealed to the women of self-help groups in the municipal sector to take advantage of the schemes offered by the municipal corporation for industry and business.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC honors Richa Krishnakant Darekar for clearing CDS exam