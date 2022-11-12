e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: 330 specially abled people get stalls for self-employment

A total of 714 applications were received as per the public notification published in February 2019

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 330 disabled get stalls for self-employment | FPJ
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) distributed stalls for self-employment to a total of 330 specially abled persons through a lottery drawn at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi last week. The draw was conducted in a transparent manner in 3 stages. 

After the draw, many differently abled persons expressed their satisfaction with this initiative taken up by the municipal corporation for their welfare and expressed the feeling that this is a historic golden moment for them. 

714 applications were received

At the beginning of the draw, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakde gave detailed information about the continuous follow-up and the entire process of CIDCO on behalf of the Municipal Corporation to provide space for self-employment to differently abled persons.

A total of 714 applications were received as per the public notification published in February 2019 to create a "waiting list" for self-employment opportunities for persons with different abilities through the NMMC. 

