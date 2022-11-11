Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur Public School bags cleanest school award | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur Public School at Kharghar of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha has emerged as the cleanest school in the country. This is the only school in Raigad district and Navi Mumbai to receive the 'Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ from the Government of India.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar is instituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India to recognize, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practice in Schools. It has invited nominations from schools for the Swachh Vidyalaya Award 2021-22. Around 1.03 lakh schools from Maharashtra sent nominations for the award.

606 schools were selected

Out of all the schools, Ramsheth Thakur Public School Kharghar was awarded the first rank at the state level in the secondary and higher secondary category. However, only 606 schools were selected for the national award. In this, Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar from Maharashtra has announced the National Clean School Award 2021-22 by the Government of India and UNICEF at the secondary and higher secondary level. The award will be presented by the Union Education Minister in a ceremony to be held in Delhi on 19 November 2022.