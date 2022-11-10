Navi Mumbai: Children's drama training workshop to be held in Panvel

Children's drama training workshop to be held in Panvel. | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A children's drama competition and a training workshop will be organised in Panvel from 3 pm to 5 pm in the auditorium of the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board on November 11.

The competition and training camp will be held under the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Panvel, under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur and former House leader Paresh Thakur.

Earlier, a request was made by teachers during a meeting.

Children will be trained about various aspects

Children will be taught how to choose subjects, choose literature for drama, develop stories, create characters, write dialogue, read plays, develop situations, and write the final draught during the workshop.

A well-known children's drama writer and director, Raju Tulalwar, will guide the children. The organisers have appealed to interested children to register by depositing a small fee of Rs 100 with Shamnath Punde at 9821758147 or Santosh Chavan at 9869967847 by November 10.