Navi Mumbai: Fresh breath of life for 2-year-old boy with respiratory problem 

Navi Mumbai: A two-year-old boy suffering from Bocavirus infection along with severe breathing difficulties was successfully treated at the Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai.

At the time of hospitalisation, the patient's oxygen saturation level was 88% hence his samples were sent for further testing. The results confirmed that he was Bocavirus positive.

What is HBoV?

Human bocavirus (HBoV) is a parvovirus found worldwide in respiratory samples of kids aged up to two years as well as stool samples of gastroenteritis patients. Bocavirus has many types like Type-1, Type-2 and Type-4. Type-1 is mainly associated with an upper and lower respiratory infection.

Prompt diagnosis and treatment saves the boy's life

Dr Sandeep Sawant, Consultant and Head of the Pediatric Department, Medicover Hospitals said, the patient had severe respiratory distress as his oxygen saturation dropped to 85% following which they immediately started high-flow oxygen, steroids and nebulization. “The boy we treated was infected mostly with the Type 1 virus. This virus mainly infects children aged below three years. The symptoms of this virus are the same as other influenza-like viruses (cough, cold, and lower or upper respiratory tract infections). So, therefore, it is challenging to identify the virus very early,” he said.

Dr Narjohan Meshram, Head of the Pediatric Intensive Care Department, said there is no specific drug or treatment available for Bocavirus. “The first case of Bocavirus was found in 2005. For the last few months, we have seen a few cases of Bocavirus in Navi Mumbai also. Though it's a rare viral infection, it can lead to severe morbidity and mortality if not recognized early,” he added.

Dr Swapnil Patil, Associate Consultant Pediatrician, and Neonatologist said the test to detect Bocavirus is very costly. “Hence, we prefer to check the samples in a child who presents symptoms of acute onset of severe respiratory distress. Therefore, we as a physician should be aware of this viral infection.”

The boy's father thanked the doctors for prompt diagnosis and treatment.