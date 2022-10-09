e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

Recently, the administration has also set up a control room to vaccinate abandoned animals. The landline numbers of the control room are 07325.254022, and 07325-241322 and the mobile number is 97535-99366.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district has declared itself as 100 per cent vaccinated against the lumpy virus disease. According to collector Praveen Singh, Burhanpur has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh which has achieved the said target. Reportedly, about 1.15 lakh cattle of the district have been vaccinated by arranging 1.25 lakh of goat pox vaccines.

Recently, the administration has also set up a control room to vaccinate the abandoned animals. The landline numbers of the control room are 07325.254022, 07325-241322 and the mobile number is 97535-99366.

Regarding this, 36 teams were constituted including veterinary doctors and social activists. A total of 19 teams were formed under Burhanpur Janpad Panchayat and 17 were formed under Khaknar Janpad Panchayat. The teams vaccinated the animals by visiting the houses of cattle owners. Notably, a campaign against the disease was launched from Nepanagar, Burhanpur by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 25.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘When I joined MBBS, I couldn’t understand a word of what was taught’
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: Sanatan Dharma is the soul of cultural nationlism

Dhar: Sanatan Dharma is the soul of cultural nationlism

Mandu: Modi govt's policies have brought qualitative change in security scenario, says Murlidhar Rao

Mandu: Modi govt's policies have brought qualitative change in security scenario, says Murlidhar Rao

MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

Mandu: State on a journey of development, leaving difficult days behind, says CM Shivraj

Mandu: State on a journey of development, leaving difficult days behind, says CM Shivraj

Guna: No toilet in sarpanch's house of ODF free village, forced to defecate in open

Guna: No toilet in sarpanch's house of ODF free village, forced to defecate in open