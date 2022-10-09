MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district has declared itself as 100 per cent vaccinated against the lumpy virus disease. According to collector Praveen Singh, Burhanpur has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh which has achieved the said target. Reportedly, about 1.15 lakh cattle of the district have been vaccinated by arranging 1.25 lakh of goat pox vaccines.

Recently, the administration has also set up a control room to vaccinate the abandoned animals. The landline numbers of the control room are 07325.254022, 07325-241322 and the mobile number is 97535-99366.

Regarding this, 36 teams were constituted including veterinary doctors and social activists. A total of 19 teams were formed under Burhanpur Janpad Panchayat and 17 were formed under Khaknar Janpad Panchayat. The teams vaccinated the animals by visiting the houses of cattle owners. Notably, a campaign against the disease was launched from Nepanagar, Burhanpur by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 25.